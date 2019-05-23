Veterans Affairs employee charged for recording women in department restroom

A Department of Veterans Affairs employee was charged this week for allegedly recording multiple women without their knowledge in a restroom at the department's headquarters near the White House, according to court documents.

A Department of Veterans Affairs employee was charged Wednesday for allegedly recording multiple women without their knowledge in a restroom at the department’s headquarters near the White House, according to court documents.

Authorities arrested Alex Greenlee on four charges of voyeurism for “surreptitiously” recording four women, one of them multiple times, in late January, according to the documents. Investigators say he recorded a fifth woman whom they have yet to identify.

The VA said in a statement to CNN that it “immediately notified law enforcement after learning about this abhorrent behavior” and that Greenlee is in the process of being fired.

According to the documents, Greenlee used two micro cameras to record the women in a restroom at the VA’s office in downtown Washington.

The first camera was discovered by a woman who said it was attached to the stall next to the one she had used in the restroom, according to the documents. After leaving the restroom and reporting the camera to another female employee, the woman — who authorities said was not captured on the camera — saw Greenlee outside the restroom on his cellphone. She said he asked her if everything was OK and “attempted” to go inside the restroom, saying he needed to get paper towels.

Authorities seized the first camera the same day it was reported, according to the documents, but “did not do a thorough search of the restroom for any other cameras.”

Several days later, authorities responded to a report of another hidden camera within the same restroom. The second camera, according to the documents, was attached underneath a toilet.

After the second camera was found, authorities interviewed Greenlee based on his “suspicious” behavior outside the restroom following the first incident, the documents said. He acknowledged to them that he had gone into the restroom to retrieve paper towels, but after being informed about the hidden cameras he told authorities he did not own them and had no knowledge of them.

Authorities also said they had shown footage from both cameras of an individual placing them in the restroom to a VA supervisor, who identified the person in the footage as Greenlee.

CNN has left a message seeking comment on a phone number associated with Greenlee for this story. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

If convicted, Greenlee could face one year in prison and a $2,500 fine on each charge.

