These are the last months for the Embassy of Australia as we know it

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 28, 2019 11:49 am 05/28/2019 11:49am
The 50-year-old Embassy of Australia building on D.C.’s Scott Circle will close in November ahead of its demolition and the construction of its 133,000-square-foot replacement.

The Embassy of Australia is in the market for a contractor to tackle the new construction, slated for 1601 Massachusetts Ave. NW. The project is listed as having a value of $237 million.

“Near the end of the year, we will be turning off the lights of the Southern Cross in the atrium for the last time and moving into a temporary location at the historic National Geographic building on the corner of M and 17th streets in Northwest” D.C., the embassy wrote in late March blog post.

The new embassy, designed by Australian architectural studio Bates Smart, is expected to open in 2022. Bates Smart also designed the existing embassy.

Its 90-foot-tall replacement, approved by the D.C. Board of Zoning Adjustment in mid-2017, will feature an expansive glass atrium, a large open public space looking toward the White…

