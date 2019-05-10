These are D.C.’s most valuable taxable properties. Plus, what their owners paid in taxes.

The estimated value of all taxable real estate in D.C. is $153 billion. The most valuable taxable properties in the District account for 2.64% of that, or about $5.6 billion.

The estimated value of all taxable real estate in D.C. is $153 billion. The 10 properties in the gallery above — the most valuable taxable properties in the District — account for 2.64% of that, or about $5.6 billion.

The top 10, according to Office of Tax and Revenue figures and the city’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, generated just shy of $100 million in real property taxes last year, or nearly 4% of all real estate taxes D.C. collected in fiscal year 2018.

The most valuable of them all? That would be 400 Seventh St. SW, also known as Constitution Center, at just shy of $775 million. It has steadily climbed since 2012 when it sold to a venture of Atlanta-based MetLife Investment Management and New York-based Clarion Partners for $734 million. In 2009, that same building had an assessed value of about $339 million.

Midtown Center, owned by Carr Properties’ affiliate 1100 15th Street LLC, made its first appearance on the 2018 list at No. 8. The home of Fannie Mae, which…