202
Home » Washington, DC News » The Line D.C. threatens…

The Line D.C. threatens cuts after D.C. Council moves to revoke tax abatement

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 31, 2019 9:47 am 05/31/2019 09:47am
Share

Owners of the Line D.C. hotel in Adams Morgan are ramping up their rhetoric as they continue to fight to save their $46 million tax abatement. 

The hotel’s ownership now says it may not be able to continue to operate the Adams Morgan Community Center it built inside the hotel as part of the deal — or to continue to hire the Ward 1 workers it agreed to hire and train to work in the hotel — after the D.C. Council passed a budget amendment Tuesday that moved to strip the Line’s tax break.

“The jobs of many District residents and the operation of the Adams Morgan Community Center were created in reliance upon the tax abatement, and it would not be economically viable to operate as the hotel currently does for the benefit of those District employees if the abatement were to be wrongfully revoked,” said a hotel spokesman.

Tuesday’s amendment, introduced by Council members Elissa Silverman, D-At large, and Brianne Nadeau, D-Ward 1, referred to the abatement as “nullified” and allocated…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance hotels Line Local News Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Cracking a conundrum: How to eat a Maryland crab

There isn’t a right or wrong way eat the hard-shell beauties, but some methods for cracking into them work better than others. Check out an expert's instructions -- and some beer recommendations.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!