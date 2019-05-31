The Line D.C. threatens cuts after D.C. Council moves to revoke tax abatement

Owners of the Line D.C. hotel in Adams Morgan are ramping up their rhetoric as they continue to fight to save their $46 million tax abatement.

The hotel’s ownership now says it may not be able to continue to operate the Adams Morgan Community Center it built inside the hotel as part of the deal — or to continue to hire the Ward 1 workers it agreed to hire and train to work in the hotel — after the D.C. Council passed a budget amendment Tuesday that moved to strip the Line’s tax break.

“The jobs of many District residents and the operation of the Adams Morgan Community Center were created in reliance upon the tax abatement, and it would not be economically viable to operate as the hotel currently does for the benefit of those District employees if the abatement were to be wrongfully revoked,” said a hotel spokesman.

Tuesday’s amendment, introduced by Council members Elissa Silverman, D-At large, and Brianne Nadeau, D-Ward 1, referred to the abatement as “nullified” and allocated…