Take a sneak peek inside the new Don Ciccio & Figli distillery in Ivy City

Don Ciccio & Figli is gearing up to officially raise the curtain on its new Ivy City distillery within the next few weeks after hosting a recent soft opening.

The Italian spirits maker is moving from a 3,600-square-foot location on Kansas Avenue NW to 7,100 square feet at 1907 Fairview Ave. NE.

Owner Francesco Amodeo said doing business is Ivy City is advantageous given the proximity to other distilleries and breweries such as One Eight Distilling, Atlas Brewing Co. and Republic Restoratives, all located within a 1-mile radius.

He said because the distilleries specialize in different types of alcohol, the concentration of several destinations complements rather than hurts business.

“We’ve always been supported by the other distilleries to carry our product in their tasting room,” said Amodeo. “We consider them family more than anything else.”

The new facility allows the distillery to produce up to 1,000 bottles an hour as opposed to the 300 at its previous location. Founded in…