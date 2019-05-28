Smithsonian selects Lonnie Bunch as its next leader

After a five-month search, the Smithsonian Institution’s Board of Regents has elected Lonnie Bunch as the organization’s 14th — and first African American — secretary. Bunch, 66, the founding and current director of the Smithsonian’s…

Bunch, 66, the founding and current director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, will step into his new role June 16, succeeding David Skorton, who announced in December plans to step down this June to become CEO of the Association of American Medical Colleges. His last day will be June 15.

A public historian for more than 35 years, Bunch has overseen the NMAAHC since its September 2016 opening and has rallied donors and members of Congress to fund the museum and attract 4 million annual visitors with a collection of 40,000 objects documenting African American history.

“One of the most important things about building a museum from scratch is it helps you to learn how to talk to and work with all aspects of the Smithsonian,” Bunch said during a Tuesday morning press conference.…