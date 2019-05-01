Providence’s emergency services are gone. Here’s what’s coming on the D.C. campus.

Providence Health System officially shut down the remainder of its acute-care services in Northeast D.C., ending a long battle to close its struggling hospital in the face of political and community opposition.

Providence Health System has officially shut down the remainder of its acute-care services in Northeast D.C., ending a long battle to close its struggling hospital in the face of political and community opposition.

The hospital at 1150 Varnum St. NE stopped running its scaled-back emergency department and remaining inpatient support services Tuesday, a day marked on the calendar since December, when Providence agreed to maintain some bare-bones services through April of this year rather than shuttering it all at once.

Though the nearby MedStar Washington Hospital Center saw a substantial surge in patient volumes after Providence began winding down services last year, “we do not anticipate any further increase in patients with [Tuesday’s] closing of Providence and its ED,” said WHC President Dr. Gregory Argyros in a statement to the Washington Business Journal. “Additionally, we are continuing to work closely with DC Health to ensure patients impacted by the Providence closing…