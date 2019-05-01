202
Home » Washington, DC News » Providence’s emergency services are…

Providence’s emergency services are gone. Here’s what’s coming on the D.C. campus.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 1, 2019 11:51 pm 05/01/2019 11:51pm
Share

Providence Health System has officially shut down the remainder of its acute-care services in Northeast D.C., ending a long battle to close its struggling hospital in the face of political and community opposition.

The hospital at 1150 Varnum St. NE stopped running its scaled-back emergency department and remaining inpatient support services Tuesday, a day marked on the calendar since December, when Providence agreed to maintain some bare-bones services through April of this year rather than shuttering it all at once. 

Though the nearby MedStar Washington Hospital Center saw a substantial surge in patient volumes after Providence began winding down services last year, “we do not anticipate any further increase in patients with [Tuesday’s] closing of Providence and its ED,” said WHC President Dr. Gregory Argyros in a statement to the Washington Business Journal. “Additionally, we are continuing to work closely with DC Health to ensure patients impacted by the Providence closing…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News providence hospital Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

May Entertainment Guide

April showers bring May flowers, but May brings fun events to town! It's time for your "Top of the Month" Entertainment Guide for May.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!