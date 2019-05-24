202
Home » Washington, DC News » PHOTOS: World War II…

PHOTOS: World War II Memorial on National Mall to undergo repairs for 2 cracks

By Rick Massimo May 24, 2019 5:57 pm 05/24/2019 05:57pm
Share

The National World War II Memorial, on the National Mall, is showing some cracks and will be undergoing repairs.

Mike Litterst, of the National Park Service, said a large crack had developed in the Atlantic arch and a smaller one in the District of Columbia column.

They may have been there since the monument was built, Litterst said — they were visible when the monument was dedicated in 2004.

“A structural assessment is underway, which will provide information on the cause of the cracks and make recommendation for how to best repair them,” Litterst added.

Once the structural assessment is done, they’ll know how best to fix the cracks and how long it will take.

Litterst said that the monument is still structurally sound, and that the work shouldn’t require keeping visitors from the monument.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Local News national mall national world war ii memorial Washington, DC News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 local deaths of note
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Celebrity birthdays May 26-June 1
Today in History: May 29
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
2019 local deaths of note
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Lewes Beach Restaurants
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Celebrity deaths
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families