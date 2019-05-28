202
Home » Washington, DC News » New York coffee roaster…

New York coffee roaster expanding into Greater Washington with three cafes

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 28, 2019 7:58 am 05/28/2019 07:58am
Share

Carr Properties has struck a partnership with For Five Coffee to bring two of the Queens, New York-based cafes to Northern Virginia, while a third location is planned for Rockrose’s 2000 L St. NW.

The first Carr cafe will open at King I, located at 1800 Diagonal Road in Alexandria, in October, followed in November by the previously announced 2311 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington, per a Carr release. The 2000 L location is listed as opening in the fall as well.

“We believe that this partnership is the next step in progressing both our companies’ vision of hospitality experiences within the corporate environment,” Stefanos Vouvoudakis, president and co-founder of For Five, said of the Carr partnership in the release.

For Five was founded in 2011 by two friends from Queens. It features coffee, of course, and “signature food items from Executive Chef Scheyla Acosta,” and a range of carryout items including sandwiches, salads and cookies.

The roaster is expected to “continues its…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News business Business & Finance Local News Virginia News Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

11 places to go for outdoor dining in DC

Here are some local places to check out if you're looking to dine alfresco. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!