New York coffee roaster expanding into Greater Washington with three cafes

Carr Properties has struck a partnership with For Five Coffee to bring two of the Queens, New York-based cafes to Northern Virginia, while a third location is planned for Rockrose’s 2000 L St. NW.

The first Carr cafe will open at King I, located at 1800 Diagonal Road in Alexandria, in October, followed in November by the previously announced 2311 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington, per a Carr release. The 2000 L location is listed as opening in the fall as well.

“We believe that this partnership is the next step in progressing both our companies’ vision of hospitality experiences within the corporate environment,” Stefanos Vouvoudakis, president and co-founder of For Five, said of the Carr partnership in the release.

For Five was founded in 2011 by two friends from Queens. It features coffee, of course, and “signature food items from Executive Chef Scheyla Acosta,” and a range of carryout items including sandwiches, salads and cookies.

The roaster is expected to “continues its…