Mendelson, Bowser admin spar over home-sharing again. But this time there’s a threat involved.

A law that denies the rental of second homes via websites such as Airbnb and restricts the rental of rooms in primary homes to no more than 90 days when the homeowner is away is not yet in effect, but D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson is threatening to deny government building construction permits until the Bowser administration does something about it.

The D.C. Council in 2018 adopted one of the toughest home-sharing laws in the country, denying the rental of second homes via websites such as Airbnb and restricting the rental of rooms in primary homes to no more than 90 days when the homeowner is away.

That law is not yet in effect, and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson is threatening to deny government building construction permits until the Bowser administration does something about it. It’s the latest budget-related fight between the council and Mayor Muriel Bowser, which has extended from commercial property taxes to bus fares.

Mendelson on Thursday tweeted that home-sharing is “currently illegal in the District.” The law that would legalize it, albeit with heavy restrictions, cannot be implemented until Mayor Muriel Bowser’s team issues a report to the Zoning Commission that would allow that panel to, in effect, put the new rules into effect in residential zones.

The mayor’s office has “blocked the law,” Mendelson wrote.…