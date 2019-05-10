202
Home » Washington, DC News » Mendelson, Bowser admin spar…

Mendelson, Bowser admin spar over home-sharing again. But this time there’s a threat involved.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 10, 2019 8:07 am 05/10/2019 08:07am
Share

The D.C. Council in 2018 adopted one of the toughest home-sharing laws in the country, denying the rental of second homes via websites such as Airbnb and restricting the rental of rooms in primary homes to no more than 90 days when the homeowner is away.

That law is not yet in effect, and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson is threatening to deny government building construction permits until the Bowser administration does something about it. It’s the latest budget-related fight between the council and Mayor Muriel Bowser, which has extended from commercial property taxes to bus fares.

Mendelson on Thursday tweeted that home-sharing is “currently illegal in the District.” The law that would legalize it, albeit with heavy restrictions, cannot be implemented until Mayor Muriel Bowser’s team issues a report to the Zoning Commission that would allow that panel to, in effect, put the new rules into effect in residential zones.

The mayor’s office has “blocked the law,” Mendelson wrote.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Consumer News Living News Local News Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA

These weekend trip ideas will help you relax, unwind and get away from it all without draining your bank account or requiring you to trek too far from home.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!