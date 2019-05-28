202
Lonnie Bunch lays out his Smithsonian to-do list

May 28, 2019
Lonnie Bunch, the Smithsonian Institution’s new secretary, says one of his first goals leading the nearly 175-year-old cultural institution will be creating what he refers to as “the virtual Smithsonian.” 

While individual museums and research centers within the Smithsonian have been digitizing parts of their collections for several years, Bunch envisions creating a more cohesive online presence. The goal is to bring the Smithsonian — with 19 museums and galleries and the National Zoo — to the millions of people who don’t have the luxury of visiting Washington or one of the organization’s affiliate sites around the U.S.

As the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Bunch may be among the best suited for this project. That museum, which he helped build from the ground up, has been heralded as a place that welcomes many visitors who were new to the Smithsonian.

“I think the museum that Lonnie has been leading has demonstrated that…

