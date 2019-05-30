In the District, rowhomes are selling for more than single-family detached

The median sale price of a single-family detached home in February was $628,000, down 25.9% year-over year. Attached townhouses, meanwhile, had a median February sales price of $710,000, a one-year rise of 18.8%.

Townhouses in the District are a hot commodity. Single-family detached? Not nearly as much.

The D.C. Office of the Chief Financial Officer has released its economic indicators for April, and in it, comes a breakdown of how homes are selling. Per that data, culled from the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, the median sale price of a single-family detached home in February was $628,000, down 25.9% year-over year.

Attached townhouses, meanwhile, had a median February sales price of $710,000, a one-year rise of 18.8%.

The median sales price of a single-family detached home fell 18.2% between January and February. Median prices for townhouses also fell month-to-month, but only by 8%.

Rowhouses are the dominant housing type in amenity-laden, transit accessible D.C. neighborhoods from Capitol Hill to Georgetown to Shaw to Petworth. That may explain why single-family attached are so hot. I posed the question on Twitter.

D.C. Councilwoman Elissa Silverman, I-At large, surmised…