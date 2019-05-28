Here’s the restaurant taking the former Vidalia, Honeysuckle space

The space near Dupont Circle that spent nearly 25 years as Southern-tinged Vidalia before changing to the short-lived Honeysuckle restaurant has a new tenant: Swahili Village. The upscale Kenyan restaurant at 1990 M St. NW…

The space near Dupont Circle that spent nearly 25 years as Southern-tinged Vidalia before changing to the short-lived Honeysuckle restaurant has a new tenant: Swahili Village.

The upscale Kenyan restaurant at 1990 M St. NW will be a second location for owners Kevin and Lynn Onyona, a married couple who opened the first in College Park in 2009 before moving it to Beltsville in 2016. Alan Zich and Ken Johnson of Blake Dickson represented Swahili Village in the 6,771-square-foot lease deal; Summit Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, Meitnerium LLC.

The new incarnation will be known as “Swahili Village: The Consulate,” a nod to the diplomatic clientele it hopes to attract. The restaurant already hosts many employees and diplomats from African embassies; the Kenyan ambassador cut the ribbon on the Beltsville location. As we spoke Thursday, the restaurant was preparing a catered luncheon for the Zimbabwean embassy.

