Former Atlanta mayor to address Howard class of 2019

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 6:59 pm 05/02/2019 06:59pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The former mayor of Atlanta is returning to his alma mater to address the graduating class of 2019.

Howard University President Wayne Frederick announced Thursday that Kasim Reed will speak to the school’s graduates, their families and school officials on May 11. The school will award Reed the Presidential Medal of Achievement.

Reed, who is a graduate of Howard, served two terms as mayor of Atlanta between 2010 and 2018.

Howard will award more than 2,000 degrees, including 282 master’s degrees and 114 Ph.Ds.

