DC to get first-ever pet cemetery at Congressional Cemetery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The city of Washington, D.C., is set to get its first official pet cemetery.

News outlets report that people will be able to secure final resting places for their beloved pets at the historic Congressional Cemetery, where officials plan to open the Kingdom of Animals section next month.

Cemetery President Paul Williams says the section will span about third of an acre at the 35-acre cemetery, and will accept all pets, ranging from birds to alligators.

The cemetery calls this an extension of its popular members-only dog walking group, whose volunteers have revived the grounds over the past two decades. The group costs about $235 per year and $50 per dog to join. Burial prices will range from $500 to $1,500.

