D.C. Council votes to speed up East End hospital, cap UMC subsidy at $15M. Here are the details.

At a legislative meeting Tuesday, the council voted unanimously in support of the fiscal 2020 District budget, which includes changes to plans for a new Ward 8 hospital to replace UMC.

At a legislative meeting Tuesday, the council voted unanimously in support of the fiscal 2020 District budget (with plenty of amendments), which includes changes to plans for a new Ward 8 hospital to replace UMC. Though it’s not final — a second reading on the budget is scheduled for May 28 — it helps clear a path for the ongoing negotiation for the new hospital between tentative operator George Washington University Hospital and D.C.’s executive branch.

George Washington University Hospital has not returned requests for comment.

The legislation pushes the target completion date of a new hospital on the St. Elizabeths campus from 2023 to 2022, albeit a year later than the 2021 goal Councilman Vincent Gray, D-Ward 7, has been lobbying.

It also includes a provision requiring the board of UMC establish a revised…