D.C. Council votes to give UMC more money

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 28, 2019 2:49 pm 05/28/2019 02:49pm
The D.C. Council is giving United Medical Center about $22 million as part of the new District budget, up from the $15 million subsidy cap that was passed at a first budget reading two weeks ago.

At Tuesday’s legislative meeting, the council voted 10-2 in support of an amendment to its 2020 District budget, introduced by Councilman Trayon White, D-Ward 8, to restore a portion of city funding for UMC because without it, he said, “it will not be able to function.”

It came after Councilman Vincent Gray, D-Ward 7, successfully lobbied to put a $15 million ceiling on the subsidy in response to the $40 million UMC requested. A separate motion by Council Chairman Phil Mendelson between first and second reading increased the $15 million for the struggling hospital by $4 million. White’s amendment to add $3 million brings the total subsidy to $22 million.

Mendelson and Gray, the health committee’s chairman, were the only council members to vote against it.

