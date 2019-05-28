D.C. Council signs off on new budget full of tax changes, more funding for housing programs

The D.C. Council has signed off on a new budget after weeks of debate, finding more funding for affordable housing programs and public housing repairs by relying on a slew of tax changes and even…

The council passed a new spending plan for fiscal 2020 on a unanimous vote Tuesday, after giving the green light to an initial version of the budget earlier this month. But lawmakers did make a series of tweaks to the document around those various housing efforts, particularly when it comes to the methods of funding the programs.

Some of the most intense arguments centered around how the council should pay for repairs to the city’s public housing, considering that the D.C. Housing Authority recently told the council it likely needs up to $2.2 billion to fund repairs over the next 17 years.

In all, lawmakers set aside $25.5 million in new money for that purpose in the budget. A small portion, just over $1 million, will…