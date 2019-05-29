Courtside patio coming to Capital One Arena

Monumental Sports and Entertainment is building a massive courtside patio as part of Capital One Arena's next set of renovations. The feature will only be for Washington Wizards VIP ticket holders.

The 1,000-square-foot patio space, dubbed “The District” and unveiled Wednesday, will be the largest in the NBA and will include a bar and culinary experience. The patio will be set up in the east end of the arena near the Wizards bench. VIP ticket holders will have access to the patio from both the MGM National Harbor VIP Lounge and the Etihad Airways Lounge.

Monumental plans on also adding four rows of VIP seating in addition to the patio. The cost of the patio was not disclosed.

“The courtside patio at Capital One Arena will be an ideal location for business development and networking opportunities and perfect for fans who want to socialize at a unique space that serves as a literal extension of the hardwood and our terrific in-venue VIP experiences,” Jim Van Stone, president of business…