202
Home » Washington, DC News » Courtside patio coming to…

Courtside patio coming to Capital One Arena

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 29, 2019 11:57 am 05/29/2019 11:57am
Share

Monumental Sports and Entertainment is building a massive courtside patio as part of Capital One Arena’s next set of renovations. The feature will only be for Washington Wizards VIP ticket holders.

The 1,000-square-foot patio space, dubbed “The District” and unveiled Wednesday, will be the largest in the NBA and will include a bar and culinary experience. The patio will be set up in the east end of the arena near the Wizards bench. VIP ticket holders will have access to the patio from both the MGM National Harbor VIP Lounge and the Etihad Airways Lounge.

Monumental plans on also adding four rows of VIP seating in addition to the patio. The cost of the patio was not disclosed.

“The courtside patio at Capital One Arena will be an ideal location for business development and networking opportunities and perfect for fans who want to socialize at a unique space that serves as a literal extension of the hardwood and our terrific in-venue VIP experiences,” Jim Van Stone, president of business…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News NBA News Sports Washington Business Journal Washington Wizards Washington, DC News Washington, DC Sports
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

11 places to go for outdoor dining in DC

Here are some local places to check out if you're looking to dine alfresco. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!