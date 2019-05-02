202
Home » Washington, DC News » Attorney: Man killed construction…

Attorney: Man killed construction worker in self-defense

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 5:46 am 05/02/2019 05:46am
2 Shares

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney for a Washington, D.C., man charged in the fatal shooting of a construction worker says his client acted in self-defense.

The Washington Post reports prosecutors countered that argument in court Wednesday, saying 29-year-old Terrance Michael Barnes chased the victim for an entire block before shooting him in the chest.

Fifty-seven-year-old Barry Holmes, of Maryland, was killed last month while directing traffic around construction.

An arrest affidavit says witnesses told police Holmes was holding a pole with a stop sign on it and directed Barnes to not cross a street. They say Barnes became angry and began threatening Holmes, who waved the pole at him.

The judge says Barnes had tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids and ordered him held until his next hearing on May 13.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Barry Holmes crime Local News self-defense shooting Terrance Michael Barnes Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

May Entertainment Guide

April showers bring May flowers, but May brings fun events to town! It's time for your "Top of the Month" Entertainment Guide for May.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!