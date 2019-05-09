202
Amazon has praised the D.C.-area workforce. But there’s a lot of work still to do.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 9, 2019 11:39 am 05/09/2019 11:39am
The quality of Greater Washington’s workforce has widely been cited as a prime reason Amazon.com Inc. chose Arlington for its new headquarters — but there’s still room for improvement.

Accordingly, the county’s economic development officials say they’ve recently teamed up with major employers in the area to do a bit of recruiting in other hubs for tech talent around the country.

Victor Hoskins, head of Arlington Economic Development, told officials at a Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments meeting Wednesday that his office is working with local companies to “softly pursue talent in other markets.” But he wasn’t willing divulge where the county is looking just yet.

“I won’t talk about where, but that’s definitely going on,” Hoskins said.

It might feel a bit incongruous that a tech giant like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could praise the D.C. region’s workforce so highly — top Amazon executive Holly Sullivan said as recently as February that “the primary…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

