Feds charge DC-area man accused of plotting to ram stolen truck into pedestrians, sources say

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio April 8, 2019 1:44 pm 04/08/2019 01:44pm
(WASHINGTON) — Federal authorities have charged a man they believe was plotting to ram a stolen truck into pedestrians at the National Harbor development in Maryland, just outside the nation’s capital, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The Justice Department is expected to announce details from the case later Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back updates.

