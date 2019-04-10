The XFL is restarting with a Washington team. A pro rugby squad is in the works for the region. Lacrosse star Paul Rabil is bringing his new league to Audi Field in July. Esports is growing and the Washington Wizards and D.C. United have both launched developmental teams in the past year.

The XFL is restarting with a Washington team. A pro rugby squad is in the works for the region. Lacrosse star Paul Rabil is bringing his new league to Audi Field in July. Esports is growing and the Washington Wizards and D.C. United have both launched developmental teams in the past year.

It seems Washington can’t get enough sports, so let’s add another team to the mix.

The International Swimming League, a new professional outfit for elite swimming backed by Ukrainian financier Konstantin Grigorishin, will launch in October with a D.C.-based team.

The D.C. Trident will be one of four U.S. teams, along with four European-based squads, that will boast world-class swimmers and give them a chance to earn competitive bonuses, prize money and appearance fees. Five-time Olympic gold-medal winner Katie Ledecky, a D.C. native, has signed on as a league ambassador and will compete in meets.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what this new league, this new series of racing, will do…