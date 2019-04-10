Children’s receives $30M donation for research campus at Walter Reed

Children’s National Health System has received a $30 million gift from the United Arab Emirates for its new research campus at the former Walter Reed Medical Center, which is scheduled to open next year.

The gift, announced Wednesday, follows a $150 million donation in 2009 to build the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, named for the nation’s founding father, at Children’s National.

“We are deeply grateful for the United Arab Emirates’ longstanding friendship and our shared belief that healthy children are the future of our societies,” Dr. Kurt Newman, president and CEO of Children’s National, said in a statement. “Our great hope is that this new Research & Innovation Campus will lead to improved care for children everywhere.”

The 12-acre Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus at Walter Reed will include a research building, an outpatient care center that will include the health system’s Rare Disease Institute and a conference center.…