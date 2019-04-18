202
Alibaba Group’s mobile payment platform coming to Capital One Arena

By Washington Business Journal April 18, 2019
Alipay, a mobile payment platform from Chinese multinational conglomerate Alibaba Group, is now available at Capital One Arena.

The platform, which serves one billion users worldwide, is available across the arena’s ticketing, concessions and team store — making Capital One Arena the first stadium of its kind globally to have the leading Chinese payment app available for visitors.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment inked a sponsorship deal with Alibaba Group last October that lead to a week-long, joint training camp and exhibition game in the District between the Washington Wizards and Chinese Basketball Association club Guangzhou Long-Lions.

“Not only will it give our fans another way to pay quickly and easily, we will also have the opportunity to better connect with the global audience visiting the arena,” Jim Van Stone, Monumental’s president of business operations and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

