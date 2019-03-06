202
Providence hospital gets new D.C. ‘health village’ leader

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 6, 2019 2:42 pm 03/06/2019 02:42pm
Providence Health System just took another step in its quest to transform its Northeast D.C. property into a health village, with the appointment of a new leader to spearhead its delivery.

St. Louis-based Ascension Health, Providence’s Catholic nonprofit owner, has named Dr. Tamarah Duperval-Brownlee senior vice president and chief community impact officer for the organization — a brand new D.C.-based position designed to manage the parent system’s shift to outpatient campuses across its markets, including the District.

She began serving in the role March 4. Keith Vander Kolk — who had served as president and CEO of Ascension’s Baltimore-Washington Ministry Market, which includes Providence, since May 2018 — will continue to oversee Providence until the end of April, when its last acute-care services are scheduled to shut down.

Duperval-Brownlee will then take over the transition to an outpatient-focused health campus at Providence’s 1150 Varnum St. NE site, and Vander Kolk…

