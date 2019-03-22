202
Home » Washington, DC News » Providence gets OK to…

Providence gets OK to continue these services after hospital closes

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 22, 2019 2:58 pm 03/22/2019 02:58pm
Share

Providence Health System has received regulatory approval to continue offering primary care services on its Northeast D.C. campus.

The Catholic nonprofit, owned by St. Louis-based Ascension Health, announced Friday it received its Certificate of Need approval from the District’s State Health Planning and Development Agency, a regulatory body within the city’s health department. The clearance allows Providence to continue providing primary care as it advances plans to shut down the hospital and transition to an outpatient “health village.”

Providence’s primary care services had previously been tied to the hospital’s original CON to offer acute-care services, according to a Providence spokesman. But the hospital will end the remainder of its acute-care services — its emergency department and its 10 supporting inpatient beds — at the end of April, so it needed new CON approval to operate a primary care presence as an outpatient facility.

This CON, specific to the primary…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance hospitals Local News Providence Health System Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!