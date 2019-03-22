Providence gets OK to continue these services after hospital closes

Providence Health System has received regulatory approval to continue offering primary care services on its Northeast D.C. campus.

The Catholic nonprofit, owned by St. Louis-based Ascension Health, announced Friday it received its Certificate of Need approval from the District’s State Health Planning and Development Agency, a regulatory body within the city’s health department. The clearance allows Providence to continue providing primary care as it advances plans to shut down the hospital and transition to an outpatient “health village.”

Providence’s primary care services had previously been tied to the hospital’s original CON to offer acute-care services, according to a Providence spokesman. But the hospital will end the remainder of its acute-care services — its emergency department and its 10 supporting inpatient beds — at the end of April, so it needed new CON approval to operate a primary care presence as an outpatient facility.

This CON, specific to the primary…