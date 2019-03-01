Newseum says whether its search will include that First Amendment tablet

It now appears likely that the iconic First Amendment tablet affixed to the Newseum's Pennsylvania Avenue NW facade will be coming down — and accompanying its owner wherever it goes.

The burning question in the minds of many when Johns Hopkins University announced plans last month to buy 555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW was whether the university would look to keep the 74-foot-tall, 50-ton marble tablet attached to the building. That’s especially given that one of its major benefactors is none other than Michael Bloomberg, founder and CEO of the Bloomberg LP financial information and media company.

A university official at the time said only that ownership of the tablet wouldn’t convey with the building and referred questions to the Newseum. The Newseum, at the time, declined to comment.

Now, Newseum spokeswoman Sonya Gavankar said the search is on for a new home for both the museum and the First Amendment tablet.

“Yes, the tablet belongs to the museum, and as part of our move, we are searching…