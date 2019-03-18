Georgetown University expands footprint near Judiciary Square

Georgetown University has acquired a nearly 130,000-square-foot office building near Judiciary Square for $70 million, according to public records.

Georgetown University has acquired a nearly 130,000-square-foot office building near Judiciary Square for $70 million with plans to expand its Capitol Hill presence there.

The university bought the former federal Bureau of Prisons headquarters building at 500 First St. NW Monday from an affiliate of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI), per the D.C. Recorder of Deeds.

The building is immediately south of the Georgetown University Law Center. Georgetown plans to relocate many Georgetown Law centers and institutes and some McCourt School of Public Policy centers and institutes into the building, “creating new opportunities for collaboration on innovative policy solutions across fields including health, climate, technology, education and human rights,” the school said.

Georgetown alum Scott Ginsburg donated $10.5 million to the school’s law center, the university announced Monday, which will support the capital expansion.

The building is one of several Office Properties acquired…