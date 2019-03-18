202
Home » Washington, DC News » Georgetown University expands footprint…

Georgetown University expands footprint near Judiciary Square

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 18, 2019 4:07 pm 03/18/2019 04:07pm
Share

Georgetown University has acquired a nearly 130,000-square-foot office building near Judiciary Square for $70 million with plans to expand its Capitol Hill presence there.

The university bought the former federal Bureau of Prisons headquarters building at 500 First St. NW Monday from an affiliate of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI), per the D.C. Recorder of Deeds.

The building is immediately south of the Georgetown University Law Center. Georgetown plans to relocate many Georgetown Law centers and institutes and some McCourt School of Public Policy centers and institutes into the building, “creating new opportunities for collaboration on innovative policy solutions across fields including health, climate, technology, education and human rights,” the school said.

Georgetown alum Scott Ginsburg donated $10.5 million to the school’s law center, the university announced Monday, which will support the capital expansion.

The building is one of several Office Properties acquired…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Real Estate News Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Warm and hearty soup recipes

Take the edge off the chill with these warm and hearty soups. Scroll through the gallery for the best fall and winter recipes.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!