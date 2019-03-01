Former Ibiza nightclub to be redeveloped as European-style hotel

The former Ibiza nightclub site in NoMa will be redeveloped as a citizenM hotel, the second of outpost of the European chain in Greater Washington. The 290-room, 105-foot-tall hotel is planned for 1222 First St.…

The 290-room, 105-foot-tall hotel is planned for 1222 First St. NE, a property acquired by D.C.-based Altus Realty last fall for $10.5 million. The chain, which is expanding quickly through the U.S., is opening its first District location at 555 E St. SW, what it will call citizenM Washington Capitol. That 252-key project is under construction.

“As we at citizenM searched for a second D.C. location, we became increasingly fascinated with the NoMa/Union Market area,” Ernest Lee, citizenM’s managing director for development and investments in North America, said in a statement. “The neighborhood has everything we look for — a diverse mix of people and businesses, excellent transportation, and incredible growth potential.

The hotel, he added, will be “focused on art, design, hospitality and value.”

CitizenM bills itself as…