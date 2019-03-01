202
Home » Washington, DC News » Former Ibiza nightclub to…

Former Ibiza nightclub to be redeveloped as European-style hotel

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 1, 2019 2:41 pm 03/01/2019 02:41pm
Share

The former Ibiza nightclub site in NoMa will be redeveloped as a citizenM hotel, the second of outpost of the European chain in Greater Washington.

The 290-room, 105-foot-tall hotel is planned for 1222 First St. NE, a property acquired by D.C.-based Altus Realty last fall for $10.5 million. The chain, which is expanding quickly through the U.S., is opening its first District location at 555 E St. SW, what it will call citizenM Washington Capitol. That 252-key project is under construction.

“As we at citizenM searched for a second D.C. location, we became increasingly fascinated with the NoMa/Union Market area,” Ernest Lee, citizenM’s managing director for development and investments in North America, said in a statement. “The neighborhood has everything we look for — a diverse mix of people and businesses, excellent transportation, and incredible growth potential.

The hotel, he added, will be “focused on art, design, hospitality and value.”

CitizenM bills itself as…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best superhero movies

The new "Captain Marvel" movie opens Friday. But where will it rank in the superhero flicks of all time? From Batman to Black Panther, WTOP's Jason Fraley counts down the best superhero films.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!