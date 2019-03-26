202
Home » Washington, DC News » Bowser has other ideas…

Bowser has other ideas for sports betting tax revenue

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 26, 2019 8:10 am 03/26/2019 08:10am
Share

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is looking to move tax revenue generated from sports betting from dedicated pots for early childhood and antiviolence initiatives and into the general fund, according to WAMU.

City Administrator Rashad Young said at a recent hearing the move is part of an overall effort to pay for city programs out of the general fund.

“[W]e think the better way to approach this from a policy perspective is to allow those resources to flow to the general fund, determine what our policy priorities are, and make those funding decisions accordingly,” Young said, according to WAMU.

The dedicated tax revenue for early childhood education and youth violence prevention programs were added during the initial approval of the bill, an enticement put together by Councilman Jack Evans, D-Ward 2, to ensure its passage.

Councilman Vincent Gray told WAMU he is “absolutely committed to restoring this dedication of funds” for early education and violence protection programs, perhaps…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance muriel bowser Other Sports News sports betting Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!