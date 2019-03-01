202
Barry Farm is down to three households. A new rezoning application is coming soon.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 1, 2019 11:43 am 03/01/2019 11:43am
Only three households remain at Barry Farm, the historic 444-unit public housing community the District and its partners hope to redevelop in the coming years.

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development has updated the D.C. Council on the status of Barry Farm as part of the performance oversight process. The households who have been relocated have been either moved to other public housing units, including those at nearby Sheridan Station, or provided vouchers to rent elsewhere, per DMPED’s written responses.

The redevelopment, meanwhile, has been stymied by protests and appeals. In April 2018, the D.C. Court of Appeals remanded the approved planned-unit development to the D.C. Zoning Commission to clarify several points, including access to amenities and green space, the relocation process and compliance with the area’s small area plan.

The District and the Barry Farm development team — led by A&R Development and the Preservation of Affordable Housing —…

