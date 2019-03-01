202
Amazon could open a grocery store in Greater Washington (and not a Whole Foods)

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 1, 2019 3:13 pm 03/01/2019 03:13pm
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is considering opening grocery stores in several cities — including somewhere in Washington, D.C. — and has already signed leases, according to The Wall Street Journal. The stores could open late this year and early next, though there is a chance the company could change its mind if conditions are not right, according to the report.

Amazon dropped $13.4 billion when bagging Whole Foods Market Inc. in 2017 and started offering grocery delivery for Amazon Prime customers in Greater Washington six months ago. If a new Amazon grocery store opened in the region, it would join 20 Whole Foods locations in the D.C. region. The new store, however, would sell different products at lower prices than Whole Foods, according to the report.

The e-commerce giant would face local titan Giant Food LLC for control in the region. Giant, which moved its headquarters back to Prince George’s County last year, is the Greater Washington’s largest grocer with almost 20 percent…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
