Tech to boost DC’s ability to pinpoint mobile 911 calls

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 2:22 am 02/19/2019 02:22am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The city of Washington, D.C., has partnered with a company called RapidSOS to better pinpoint the location of mobile 911 callers.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that a majority of District 911 calls are made from cellphones, which don’t provide aging and outdated 911 systems with precise location data. RapidSOS works directly with cellphone carriers to get location data that it then provides to 911 systems.

The Federal Communications Commission estimated in 2013 that accurate location data could save about 10,000 lives each year. It gave cellphone carriers until 2021 to ensure the locations of 911 callers can be narrowed down to within 50 yards about 80 percent of the time. The newspaper says technology like RapidSOS won’t be needed once 911 centers and carriers upgrade their information systems.

