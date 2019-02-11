202
Report: Human activity likely cause of public housing fire

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 1:41 am 02/11/2019 01:41am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A report by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says a fire that gutted a public housing complex for seniors in Washington, D.C., was likely caused by human activity.

News outlets report investigators say the September fire at the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex likely started in a small space near the roof that contained electrical wiring.

It says there were no fatalities, though multiple people were treated for minor injuries. One 74-year-old tenant was found alive and well inside the wreckage five days after the building was reportedly evacuated.

The report says the complex’s surveillance system wasn’t working at the time, and residents told investigators that the complex had minimal security. The report says the fire has been classified as “undetermined” at this time.

