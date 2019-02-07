Local executives prod Bowser to speed up 5G regulations

Local tech executives are urging D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to speed up the regulatory process laying the groundwork for next-generation wireless networks.
Local tech executives are urging D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to speed up the regulatory process laying the groundwork for next-generation wireless networks — especially now that Amazon is putting a portion of its second headquarters in the region.
The executives — who include Scott Case, the founder of Upside Business Travel; Legends of Learning co-founder Sandy Roskes; and MDB Communications CEO Cary Hatch — sent a letter to Bowser Jan. 29 asking prioritize deployment of small cell stations across the city as part of a push toward 5G, a next-generation cellular network standard aimed at accommodating massive device connectivity and higher capacity.
The executives hope to push the District toward faster 5G adoption, they said in a separate statement, adding that the city’s Department of Transportation, the agency that oversees the regulations governing 5G cell placement, began the licensing and design process over three years ago.