Local executives prod Bowser to speed up 5G regulations

Local tech executives are urging D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to speed up the regulatory process laying the groundwork for next-generation wireless networks — especially now that Amazon is putting a portion of its second headquarters in the region.

The executives — who include Scott Case, the founder of Upside Business Travel; Legends of Learning co-founder Sandy Roskes; and MDB Communications CEO Cary Hatch — sent a letter to Bowser Jan. 29 asking prioritize deployment of small cell stations across the city as part of a push toward 5G, a next-generation cellular network standard aimed at accommodating massive device connectivity and higher capacity.

The executives hope to push the District toward faster 5G adoption, they said in a separate statement, adding that the city’s Department of Transportation, the agency that oversees the regulations governing 5G cell placement, began the licensing and design process over three years ago.

“Meanwhile, other cities such as Baltimore are…