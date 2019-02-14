202
Home » Washington, DC News » D.C. group launches new…

D.C. group launches new business program for single mothers

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 14, 2019 5:00 am 02/14/2019 05:00am
Share

Natalie Cofield ran an entrepreneurship program for millennial moms. She led a financial literacy course for citizens released from incarceration. She launched a bootcamp for startup founders of color.

The Walker’s Legacy founder’s latest initiative? Moms Who Enterprise, a six-week D.C. program to help low-income single mothers develop financial and entrepreneurship skills.

“The thesis behind the program is, ‘Is there a way to help families and households move themselves out of poverty by helping the mothers to legitimize businesses that they may have on the side as other ways to gain income for themselves?’” Cofield said.

The program, within the Walker’s Legacy Foundation — a separate arm from Walker’s Legacy, a privately held and for-profit professional collective for businesswomen of color — follows a longer 2017 pilot the organization ran in four markets: Baltimore, Detroit, Newark, New Jersey, and the District. The organization proved the concept, Cofield said,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

15 warm and hearty soup recipes

Take the edge off the chill with these warm and hearty soups. Scroll through the gallery for the best fall and winter recipes.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500