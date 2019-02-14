D.C. group launches new business program for single mothers

What's the latest initiative from the founder of Walker’s Legacy? Moms Who Enterprise, a six-week D.C. program to help low-income single mothers develop financial and entrepreneurship skills.

Natalie Cofield ran an entrepreneurship program for millennial moms. She led a financial literacy course for citizens released from incarceration. She launched a bootcamp for startup founders of color.

The Walker’s Legacy founder’s latest initiative? Moms Who Enterprise, a six-week D.C. program to help low-income single mothers develop financial and entrepreneurship skills.

“The thesis behind the program is, ‘Is there a way to help families and households move themselves out of poverty by helping the mothers to legitimize businesses that they may have on the side as other ways to gain income for themselves?’” Cofield said.

The program, within the Walker’s Legacy Foundation — a separate arm from Walker’s Legacy, a privately held and for-profit professional collective for businesswomen of color — follows a longer 2017 pilot the organization ran in four markets: Baltimore, Detroit, Newark, New Jersey, and the District. The organization proved the concept, Cofield said,…