D.C. Council divided on sole-source contract for sports betting, lottery platforms

Legislation before the D.C. Council would allow the D.C. Lottery to negotiate a new contract with its current vendor Intralot, allowing the Greek firm to operate a sports-betting platform.

The NFL season is over, but sports betting could come to the District by the start of next season — though it’s facing a slim margin for error with the D.C. Council.

The council signed off Tuesday on first reading of legislation that would allow the D.C. Lottery to negotiate a new contract with its current vendor Intralot, allowing the Greek international gaming firm to operate the District’s sports betting platform.

The Sports Wagering Procurement Practices Reform Exemption Act of 2019, which narrowly passed by a 7-6 vote, permits the D.C. Lottery to bypass the open procurement process that would collect bids from other potential vendors.

While only two council members voiced their opposition during Tuesday’s session, the close vote means the bill could be struck down at second reading if just one lawmaker flips.

Councilwoman Elissa Silverman, I-At large, voted against the measure, saying there should have been a way to quickly introduce sports betting while separately procuring…