Convene entering D.C. proper with two major leases

Convene, the provider of flexible meeting spaces, has signed leases for its first two D.C. spaces, one at 575 Seventh St. NW and the other at 600 14th St. NW.

Convene, the provider of flexible meeting spaces, has signed leases for its first two D.C. spaces, one at 575 Seventh St. NW and the other at 600 14th St. NW.

The new locations will be the third and fourth for Convene in Greater Washington, following its 15,000 square feet at 1800 Tysons Blvd. and its 35,000 square feet at 1201 Wilson Blvd. in Rosslyn, in JBG Smith Properties’ (NYSE: JBGS) Central Place development.

The D.C. spaces will also be the largest, as Convene is taking 72,370 square feet at Beacon Capital Partners’ Terrell Place on Seventh Street and nearly 80,000 square feet at CommonWealth Partners’ Hamilton Square on 14th Street. Convene’s Greater Washington footprint now tops 200,000 square feet.

“We believe in the long-term value of these locations, and each building offers unique physical characteristics that are hard to replicate in D.C.,” Michael Burke, vice president of real estate and development with Convene, said in a statement.

At Terrell Place, Convene…