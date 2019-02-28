202
Classic style has kept this D.C. custom tailor busy for decades

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 28, 2019 6:00 pm 02/28/2019 06:00pm
Even with the rise of online companies, chain stores and megabrands, becoming a custom tailor was an “extremely practical decision” for William Field II, owner of Field English Custom Tailors.

After all, with off-the-rack clothing and business casual attire flooding today’s workplaces, he argues, a custom suit can be hard to come by.

These days, the small shop with two employees in Northwest D.C. completes around 100 custom pieces a year, an estimate Field pulled from a paper ledger he still keeps. The work ranges from sport coats and trousers all the way to the occasional white-tie suit with tails, along with some alteration work.

As a second-generation tailor, Field was introduced to custom clothing through his father, William Field, who opened his first shop in D.C. in 1968 shortly after emigrating from England to the United States. Field learned the balance between the art of tailoring and customer service at an early age by watching his father in the shop.

“When a customer…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

business Business & Finance Fashion News Living News Local News Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
