City to spend $2.1M to buy, preserve neighborhood dog park

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 2:53 am 02/07/2019 02:53am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The city of Washington, D.C., is set to bid $2.1 million to buy and preserve a dog park in Columbia Heights, but critics are questioning the use of money.

The Washington Post reports bids are due by the end of this month. The park sits on land being sold by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Agency.

An associate director at the University of Maryland’s Center for Smart Growth, Nicholas Finio, has questioned using millions of city dollars on the park when the District is in need of housing. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Kent C. Boese says the city should explore cheaper alternatives, including changing the park’s location.

Council member Brianne K. Nadeau says the space need to be preserved, though it needs renovations to keep functioning as a dog park.

