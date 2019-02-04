Aldi signs lease for largest D.C. store, in Fort Totten

“We’re eager to expand our presence in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, and the Fort Totten store will be our second mixed-use development in the area."

Aldi has agreed to open a 25,000-square-foot store at Art Place at Fort Totten, the Cafritz Foundation’s redevelopment of the Riggs Plaza apartment complex at South Dakota Avenue and Kennedy Street NE.

The store, scheduled to open in 2022, will be the German discount grocer’s second in D.C., after 901 17th St. NE, and its largest here to date. Jake DiPiazza, Aldi’s USA’s director of real estate, called this deal “one of our most innovative and cutting-edge.”

“We’re eager to expand our presence in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, and the Fort Totten store will be our second mixed-use development in the area, conveniently located for urban shoppers,” DiPiazza said in a statement.

Art Place at Fort Totten is a multiphase project led by The Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation. Approved for 2 million square feet, it will ultimately cover 16.5 acres, replacing a 60-year-old complex of largely affordable apartment homes developed by Morris Cafritz and his son Calvin,…