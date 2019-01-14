202.5
West Heating Plant redevelopment clears significant hurdle

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 14, 2019 5:38 pm 01/14/2019 05:38pm
A Bowser administration official has approved the long-planned transformation of the West Heating Plant in Georgetown into about 80 luxury Four Seasons condominiums, a key step toward ending a protracted debate over the World War II-era building’s historic redevelopment.

Peter Byrne, a hearing officer for the D.C. Mayor’s Agent for Historic Preservation, issued an order Friday supporting plans to substantially demolish the former heating plant at 1051-1055 29th St. NW. The building’s 29th Street facade would be preserved and integrated into a new, 10-story multifamily building to be reconstructed to the same mass and 110-foot height.

In his 12-page order, Byrne argued the loss of most of the building’s historic fabric would be more than offset by the project’s community benefits, to include replacing the facility’s former coal storage yard with a 1-acre public park and at least $2.8 million in contributions to D.C. affordable housing efforts. The District’s historic preservation…

