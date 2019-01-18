Under Armour signs five-year deal to outfit Catholic University of America

The agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of product discounts and rewards for on-field achievements as well as additional marketing and promotional opportunities.

Under Armour Inc. has signed a five-year deal to outfit the entire Catholic University athletics department.

Financial terms of the deal with the D.C. university were not disclosed. The agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of product discounts and rewards for on-field achievements as well as additional marketing and promotional opportunities.

The deal with Baltimore-based Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) is effective immediately.

Catholic did not previously have an exclusive outfitting deal with a sportswear company, meaning its athletic teams were wearing various brands.

Most of the Division III school’s 25 varsity programs compete in the Landmark Conference. Its football team plays in the New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference, while the men’s and women’s rowing teams are members of the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference.

Under Armour’s regional presence made the deal attractive for Catholic, said Sean Sullivan, the school’s athletics director. He added that the company’s…