State Department to stay put on C Street NW

The General Services Administration has renewed the State Department's lease at 2200 C St. NW after ruling out potential alternative locations to the building next door to State's main headquarters.

The GSA’s lease renewal with the American Pharmacists Association, dated Oct. 11, 2018, was disclosed in documents filed recently with the D.C. Recorder of Deeds. An affiliate of the APhA owns 2200 C, which is next door to State’s Harry S. Truman Building.

The deal takes a large lease prospect off the table for other potential landlords, as GSA kicked off a search for nearly 200,000 square feet in April 2017.

The federal government’s current lease in the APhA building dates back to December 2006 and was slated to expire this June. Deal terms were not disclosed in the filings, but the GSA was authorized to spend up to $9.9 million, or about $50 per square foot, with a new lease.

The deal’s execution was not disclosed on FedBizOpps.gov, which still lists the prospect as a presolicitation.…