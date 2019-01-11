Perhaps the best falafel joint in NYC is expanding to D.C.

202.5
January 11, 2019
New York City’s popular falafel chain Taïm is coming to Georgetown.

Taïm, which operates in five Manhattan locations, has agreed to lease 1,619 square feet at 1065 Wisconsin Ave. NW. H&R Retail’s Sebastian Restifo and Lawrence Hoffman represented the tenant.

The fast-casual falafel company made headlines early last year when its founder, Israeli-born Chef Einat Admony, teamed up with Chipotle vets to launch an expansion beyond Manhattan. D.C. was among the future locations mentioned in reporting by Restaurant Hospitality.

The fast-casual eatery got a write-up in Business Insider in April. It was named best falafel in New York by the Daily News in 2012.

Taïm, which means tasty in Hebrew, originally opened in 2005 in the West Village. Its menu features made-from-scratch falafel, “just the way it’s served in a Tel Aviv falafel stall,” per the Taïm website, plus hummus and a variety of Israeli salads and smoothies.

