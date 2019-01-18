New GM named for Marriott Marquis D.C., the District’s largest hotel

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. has named Satinder Palta general manager of the Marriott Marquis Washington D.C., where he will oversee all operations. Palta was most recently GM of the JW Marriott, and generally bring about 30 years of experience to the job.

There’s a new sheriff in charge of D.C.’s largest convention-hotel.

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has named Satinder Palta general manager of the Marriott Marquis Washington D.C., where he will oversee all operations. Palta was most recently GM of the JW Marriott, and generally bring about 30 years of experience to the job.

“His experience and knowledge of Washington, DC make him an outstanding choice to lead the Marriott Marquis team,” Elaine Richard, Marriott area vice president, said in a release.

The Marriott Marquis features 1,175 rooms, more than 105,000 square feet of event space and five separate restaurants. It is the second largest hotel in Greater Washington, behind Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor and just ahead of both the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel and the Washington Hilton. The top three largest hotels in the region are all Marriott properties.

