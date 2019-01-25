202
Home » Washington, DC News » Kentucky bishop apologizes for…

Kentucky bishop apologizes for reaction to viral encounter

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 10:54 pm 01/25/2019 10:54pm
Share
A man places a sign showing support for the students of Covington Catholic Catholic High School in front of the Catholic Diocese of Covington in Covington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A northern Kentucky bishop has apologized for his diocese’s reaction to a videotaped encounter last week at the Lincoln Memorial between a group of high school students and Native American marchers.

An initial joint statement from the Diocese of Covington and Covington Catholic High School on Saturday had condemned the students for their actions. A statement released Tuesday said the diocese would initiate a third-party investigation of the incident.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the Most Rev. Roger Foys released a statement Friday apologizing to Covington families and to anyone offended by either statement. Foys says the diocese was “bullied” and reacted “prematurely.”

The students were widely criticized after an online video appeared to show them mocking a Native American activist. Subsequent videos showed a more complicated three-way confrontation involving a black religious sect as well.

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Covington Catholic High School indigenous people's march Local News march for life National News Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500