Jair Lynch bullish on $60M eNvy condo project by — virtually over — Nats Park

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 14, 2019 11:31 am 01/14/2019 11:31am
Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners’ $60 million eNvy condo project is set to come online by the end of the year, offering the only for-sale residential product as close to Nationals Park as you can be without sitting in right field.

The D.C.-based developer recently poured the fifth floor of its 11-story condo building at 70 N St. SE. A third of the units — a mix of studios, and one- and two-bedrooms — will offer direct views into the ballpark. A rooftop terrace is also planned.

It’s one of three high-rise condo developments coming online in the Capitol Riverfront submarket, following a years-long rush to build apartments. More than 900 rentals alone are planned for the final stretch of Half Street SE leading to Nationals Park.

Developers are bullish on demand for condos near the stadium, betting that buyers will want to own a view of the ballpark.

The other two condo projects coming soon are the 138-unit, 11-story Bower developed by PN Hoffman at 1331 4th St. SE, which is selling…

business Business & Finance Local News nats park Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
