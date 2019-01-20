202
Dan Snyder buys $100M yacht with onboard Imax theater

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 20, 2019
Any fan of Washington’s NFL team knows owner Dan Snyder is happy and willing to throw money at high-profile free agents.

Snyder has now tossed some of his personal fortune into another kind of flashy purchase. And, boy, is this one extravagant.

According to the Guardian, Snyder and his wife Tanya are awaiting the spring delivery of a 305-foot superyacht named Lady S. from Dutch boat builder Feadship. The vessel cost the Snyders more than $100 million, according to the report.

While the size and price are one thing, there’s also this: Snyder insisted the boat be outfitted with the world’s first floating Imax theater. The 12-seat, two-story cinema added more than $3 million to the price tag, and some complications to the vessel’s construction, according to the report.

Ed Beckett, a naval architect at Burgess Yachts — the firm that assisted in the design of the Snyders’ yacht — told the Guardian the ship had to be engineered to operate as quiet as possible as to not disturb…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

